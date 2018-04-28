JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A woman accused of trying to stab someone has been shot to death by police responding to the situation.
Capt. Chris Byers of the Johns Creek Police Department says police were responding to a call about the incident and encountered the woman near Northview High School about 7 a.m. Saturday.
Multiple news outlets report an altercation ensued and Byers says the woman, who had a knife, was shot after police tried to de-escalate the situation by using a stun gun and foam impact rounds. Byers says the woman was transported to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. The officers involved are on administrative leave.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating