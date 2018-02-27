OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A woman who had dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes living in her New Hampshire mansion is facing a jury trial.
Last year, a community court judge found 59-year-old Christina Fay guilty of multiple animal cruelty charges. He didn’t sentence her to jail, but said she must pay nearly $800,000 for the care they received after authorities seized them. Fay said she took care of the dogs and appealed to a county superior court for a jury trial, which began Tuesday.
Prosecutors dropped some of the old charges and filed new ones last week against Fay with references to specific dogs, saying they suffered various infections and were confined with little ventilation or water.
Authorities took 84 dogs from Fay’s Wolfeboro mansion last June.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’
- Felix Hernandez exits Mariners’ game vs. the Cubs after being struck by a line drive WATCH
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- 2 missing snowshoers found dead after avalanche near Snoqualmie Summit