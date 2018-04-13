NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking a 15-year-old to Texas so they could spend the rest of their lives together.

A Justice Department release says 42-year-old Martha Ojeda, of Pflugerville, Texas, met the Louisiana teen online and lived with him for more than a month last year until he was found by federal agents.

According to NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune , authorities say she took a bus to pick him up and sexually assaulted him before the two headed to Texas. Ojeda has pleaded guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. She must register as a sex offender, and spend a decade under supervision after her time behind bars.

