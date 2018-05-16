MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman accused of using drugs around children has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

The Minot Daily News reports that 40-year-old Harmony Cornelius pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and possession of drugs.

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were present when officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a Minot apartment.

Cornelius told police she smoked methamphetamine the previous day when children were present.

Judge Gary Lee ordered Cornelius to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and to pay $1,100 in court costs.

