MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman accused of using drugs around children has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
The Minot Daily News reports that 40-year-old Harmony Cornelius pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and possession of drugs.
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were present when officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a Minot apartment.
Cornelius told police she smoked methamphetamine the previous day when children were present.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
Judge Gary Lee ordered Cornelius to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and to pay $1,100 in court costs.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com