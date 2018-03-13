LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who threw hot oil on a woman faces a second-degree murder charge.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that 56-year-old Stacey Williams Sylvester was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery on Feb. 26.

The charge was upgraded to the second-degree murder due to the death of 50-year-old Alena Populis, who died on March 5.

Authorities responded to a location in February in reference to an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, severely burned on the face, left shoulder and legs.

The woman told deputies that Sylvester came to her home and attacked her with a pot of boiling cooking oil after arguing with the victim the night before.

It’s unclear if Sylvester has a lawyer.