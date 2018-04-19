Share story

By
The Associated Press

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — A woman convicted of embezzling from a North Dakota drilling contractor has been ordered to pay more than $690,000 in restitution.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Judge James Hill ordered 51-year-old Melinda Strom to pay restitution to Northland Boring in the full amount that prosecutors and the victim requested.

Strom was a secretary for the business. She pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of misapplication of entrusted property but disputed the amount.

Defense attorney Bobbi Weiler said she and her client had no comment on the restitution order.

Northland Boring had an office in Bismarck but has since consolidated operations to Steele.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

