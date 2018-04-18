VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Florida woman who police say was killed by another woman for her identity had only recently left Virginia.

Pamela Hutchinson’s ex-husband told The Virginian-Pilot Wednesday that police notified him April 10 of her slaying. James Hutchinson said they were married 20 years until 2016. She moved last year from Virginia Beach to Florida, where she was killed.

Police say Lois Riess killed Hutchinson in Bradenton to assume her identity. Before that, police say Reiss killed her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Riess remains at large.

Hutchinson said he still loved his ex-wife and never wanted a divorce. She was deeply involved in Virginia’s fishing scene and loved his grandchildren.

He said a memorial service will be held sometime next month in her hometown of Whiteville, North Carolina.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com