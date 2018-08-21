Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who abandoned and drugged children at her Bend day care so she could go tanning is appealing her 21-year prison sentence.

January Neatherlin was assigned consecutive prison sentences after pleading guilty in Deschutes County Circuit Court to 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count of third-degree assault.

The Bulletin reported Monday that Neatherlin’s appellate lawyer, Irene B. Taylor, filed a notice of appeal, writing that Neatherlin objects to the imposition of consecutive sentences.

Neatherlin was sentenced in March after pleading guilty to the crimes.

She was arrested after police found seven children younger than 5 unattended at her illegal day care center. Authorities said she forced children to take medicine to induce sleep before heading to the tanning salon or to the gym.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

The Associated Press