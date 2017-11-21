CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who lost her job with the state after being charged with child endangerment has been reinstated.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had asked the Department of Health and Human Services to review the case of Alycia Neely, who was fired last month from the Sununu Youth Center.

Neely was pulled over in Manchester on Oct. 21 after swerving and almost hitting a police cruiser. She was charged with child endangerment after police saw multiple children in the car and a loaded gun in the glove compartment. The charges were dismissed a week later.

Sununu said Tuesday that “common sense has prevailed in New Hampshire.”