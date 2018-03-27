NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A woman who stabbed a friend after he stopped to pick her up as she walked down a road has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Amarlis Calderon initially was charged with murder in the July 2016 death of 34-year-old Pablo Caamano. She eventually pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter.

Middlesex County prosecutors have said Calderon was walking in Woodbridge when Caamano drove by and stopped to pick her up near the New Jersey Turnpike. They say the two Bayonne residents were acquaintances, though further details have not been disclosed.

Calderon pulled off to the side of the road shortly after picking Calderon up. The stabbing occurred a short time later.

A motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed.