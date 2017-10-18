FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — A woman who died at a hospital while in the custody of Florence police officers has been identified.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday an autopsy was conducted on 47-year-old Melissa Gallauher, who is from the Florence area. It says the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.
The office says that there is no indication her death resulted from her contact with officers and no evidence the officers used deadly or excessive force on the woman.
Florence police officers went to PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center Friday to help with a disruptive person who refused to leave the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says the officers detained her after spending some time trying to get her to leave. The officers then became worried about her health and called for medical help. She died at the hospital.