SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A judge has committed a 56-year-old woman to a psychiatric facility after she and her boyfriend told a Texas church where a gunman killed more than two-dozen worshippers that the massacre was a hoax.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that U.S. District Judge Richard Farrer on Tuesday ordered that Jodie Mann be committed to a federal prison for mental health treatment. Court records indicate Mann also goes by the name “Conspiracy Granny.”
Mann has already spent some months under mental evaluation after she and Robert Ussery in March confronted the pastor at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs , east of San Antonio.
The two face a variety of charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- California fire has claimed 63 as missing list grows to 631 WATCH
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing
Authorities say the man who opened fire at the church last November died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound .