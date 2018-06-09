CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman trying to help a friend acting erratically after using drugs has been struck and killed by a car in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the friend then jumped in the car, grabbed a passenger by the neck and demanded the driver leave.
Police said Agnes Amponsah found her lost friend Hilda Amoah around 2:35 a.m. Saturday in an east Charlotte neighborhood, but Amoah ran away when Amponsah tried to help.
Police said in a news release Amponsah was struck and killed by a car while chasing her friend.
Police say the driver stopped after driving a small distance with Amoah in the back seat, and Amoah ran again. Officers found her and took her into custody.
The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.