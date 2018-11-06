Share story

By
The Associated Press

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — Charges are pending against a 23-year-old woman who police say got into a police car and tried to drive away in northeast North Dakota.

KFGO radio reports that police responded to a fight early Sunday in Devils Lake, a city about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.

When one officer got out of a squad car to investigate, the woman allegedly jumped in, drove the car onto a curb and tried to back up onto the street.

Investigators say the officer was able to remove the woman from the vehicle.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

She was arrested on charges including driving under the influence.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

The Associated Press