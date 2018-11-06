DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — Charges are pending against a 23-year-old woman who police say got into a police car and tried to drive away in northeast North Dakota.
KFGO radio reports that police responded to a fight early Sunday in Devils Lake, a city about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.
When one officer got out of a squad car to investigate, the woman allegedly jumped in, drove the car onto a curb and tried to back up onto the street.
Investigators say the officer was able to remove the woman from the vehicle.
She was arrested on charges including driving under the influence.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com