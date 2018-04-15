PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being caught in a house fire in west Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the 40-year-old woman was trapped inside and was screaming for help Sunday afternoon.
Crews entered the home with air-packs and a thermal imaging camera and were able to locate the woman.
Authorities say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released yet.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.