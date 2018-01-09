SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman accused of plowing a car into a group of people on a street corner, killing one woman, and fleeing the scene was ordered to stand trial.

Shutney Lee Kyzer is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended time, a third-degree felony; and driving on the sidewalk, an infraction.

Kyzer was not charged with automobile homicide because authorities have no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

But prosecutors said Monday during a preliminary hearing that the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office may file amended charges, potentially signaling an auto homicide count.

Kyzer did not speak during the hearing and her attorney did not call any witnesses.

Kyzer will be arraigned Feb. 2.