MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a young woman who was reported abducted outside a Virginia Walmart has walked into a police station unharmed, accompanied by one of four male suspects.

News outlets report witnesses told Chesterfield County police they saw a woman flee from a car trunk, chased by two men who caught and forced her back in the car Sunday. Another man exited the store and joined the driver in the car during the reported abduction. Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton said that police were investigating it as an abduction.

Chesterfield County police said in a release that the woman saw herself in local news coverage and came to a police station with one of the men Monday night. The incident remains under investigation. No further details have been released.