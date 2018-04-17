ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman and a teenage girl died when their vehicle crashed into a dump truck loaded with asphalt.

Sgt. Kim Montes says the woman was driving early Tuesday when the vehicle veered into a right turn lane and struck the truck, which was partially parked in the turn lane and on the right shoulder.

Montes says no one was in the truck when the crash occurred around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The names of the woman and teenager haven’t been released. Both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation continues.