NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old woman was apparently swept away by flooding when she went outside to check on her goats during a heavy downpour and was found dead in a field.

The body of Doris Jenkins was found Saturday in a field near her home in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW’-uhs) County in eastern Ohio. Investigators believe she was swept away during a storm Friday night.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell says a neighbor went to check on Jenkins and found that her door was open and the floor was wet. Neighbors then went looking for her and found her body in the field.