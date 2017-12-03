PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a woman has severe burns after she poured gasoline on herself and lit herself on fire in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the woman’s injuries happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Sunoco gas station in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.
Police say the 35-year-old woman is being treated at Temple University Hospital with third- and fourth-degree burns over most of her body.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
No additional information is available.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com