PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has filed a federal lawsuit against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer claiming she was fired after she reported an unlawful shipment of firearms.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Patricia Hall-Cloutier filed the lawsuit alleging a violation of whistleblower protection, wrongful termination and Family Medical Leave Act retaliation.

Hall-Cloutier says in her lawsuit she worked for the Newington company as a compliance director. She says she noticed in June someone had manually changed the recipient of a shipment of weapons.

When asked why it was changed, the woman claims she was told the new name was the “Indonesian way of spelling Ministry of Defense.” She was laid off June 6.

Hall-Cloutier is seeking payment for lost wages among other damages.

Neither her lawyer nor Sig Sauer provided comment.

