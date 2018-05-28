HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman who was hit by a freight train in Kentucky has died.
WKRN-TV reports that the woman was struck late Sunday night in Hopkinsville. A CSX statement says the train was traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and consisted of three locomotives, 77 loaded rail cars of mixed freight and 34 empty rail cars.
The company says it’ll work with investigating Hopkinsville police.
No one on the train was injured.
The woman hasn’t been identified. The circumstances of the collision have not been reported.