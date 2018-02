STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Stamford say a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Police say the victim is a woman about 70 years old. They say the driver, a 17-year-old Samford resident, stayed at the scene Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are trying to confirm the woman’s identity. She’s in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.