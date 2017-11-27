LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a woman taking her infant daughter out of a car was struck and killed by a DUI suspect in suburban Los Angeles.
KNBC-TV reports the 1-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash early Monday in the North Hills area.
Police say the driver of a Chevrolet pickup sideswiped a parked car before striking the 34-year-old woman. The driver continued speeding along the street, crashing into several other vehicles.
Officials say the driver, who was not immediately identified, was arrested nearby on suspicion of drunken driving.
___
Information from: KNBC-TV, http://www.nbc4.tv/