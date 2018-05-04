TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the strangulation of a woman found dead a month ago at a North Carolina assisted living center.
No arrests have been made in the death of 75-year-old Rebecca Eudy, who was found April 5 at Open Fields Assisted Living in Tarboro.
Her death certificate says Eudy asphyxiated and suffered traumatic injuries to her neck.
Eudy was charged with assault in December after a fight with a 46-year-old man living at Open Fields who allegedly exposed himself to her. Open Fields is an adult care facility, which houses the elderly and also some people with severe and persistent mental illness.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Eudy’s daughter has filed a complaint with the state Department of Health and Human Services after learning that her mother’s death was being treated as a homicide.