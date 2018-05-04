TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the strangulation of a woman found dead a month ago at a North Carolina assisted living center.

No arrests have been made in the death of 75-year-old Rebecca Eudy, who was found April 5 at Open Fields Assisted Living in Tarboro.

Her death certificate says Eudy asphyxiated and suffered traumatic injuries to her neck.

Eudy was charged with assault in December after a fight with a 46-year-old man living at Open Fields who allegedly exposed himself to her. Open Fields is an adult care facility, which houses the elderly and also some people with severe and persistent mental illness.

Eudy’s daughter has filed a complaint with the state Department of Health and Human Services after learning that her mother’s death was being treated as a homicide.