SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of rifling through a wallet and stealing a credit card from a 7-Eleven clerk while he was having a seizure.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Unified police identified the woman from the store’s surveillance footage. The video from Oct. 4 shows the woman standing next to the clerk’s legs while he has a seizure.

Police say she walked around the counter and took his wallet. Surveillance video shows the woman exploring the wallet before taking a credit card.

Several people — including her parents — recognized the woman from the video and called police. She turned herself in and told them she didn’t remember stealing the card because she had been on Xanax. But, she said, she took full responsibility.

