NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been stabbed to death near the South Carolina coast.

North Charleston police told local media they were called to an apartment near Ladson around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers found the woman dead of stab wounds.

Her name has not yet been released.

Pryor said a suspect who was estranged from the victim has been arrested. He did not know their specific relationship. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.