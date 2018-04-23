NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been stabbed to death near the South Carolina coast.
North Charleston police told local media they were called to an apartment near Ladson around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers found the woman dead of stab wounds.
Her name has not yet been released.
Pryor said a suspect who was estranged from the victim has been arrested. He did not know their specific relationship. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.
