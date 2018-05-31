MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia woman and her son have been charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
The Macon Telegraph reports 42-year-old Annie Pearl Jones and 22-year-old Sellers Cardell Bell Jr. were arrested Tuesday. A statement by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Larry Antonio Harden was found early Tuesday with gunshot wounds.
The agency said in a later statement that Harden was shot following an altercation involving the three. Harden was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Bibb County Coroner Leon James says Harden’s killing was the 18th homicide in the county so far this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
Bell also is charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon and violation of probation.
The newspaper didn’t report whether the two have a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com