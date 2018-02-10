EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a sneeze sent a North Dakota woman into a crash with a semi-truck.

The Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Michele Eckmann of LaMoure was traveling north on Highway 281 Friday afternoon when she sneezed, causing her SUV to drift onto the southbound lane and into truck’s path.

The semi driver tied to avoid the collision, but the SUV struck the tanker trailer loaded with gasoline before coming to rest in the center of the road. The truck driver maintained control as the rig entered the ditch.

KQDJ reports Eckmann was taken to a Jamestown hospital. The truck driver, from Aberdeen, South Dakota, was not hurt. No gas was spilled from the tanker.

___

Corrects Eckmann’s age to 44, per North Dakota Highway Patrol.