PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman and a man were both shot and wounded Saturday as she tried to stop him from using a gun to harm himself as they argued.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the woman remained at the residence and was there when police arrived but that the man drove himself to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Fortune says both are expected to survive their injuries and that the investigation is ongoing.
Details on their injuries and their relationship weren’t released.
