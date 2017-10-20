ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a slain man in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman wasn’t conscious or breathing after gunfire erupted Thursday night as family and friends gathered at the site of a double shooting that happened one day earlier. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The Wednesday shooting left a 28-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man hospitalized with multiple wounds. The slain man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The site is on the western edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood.

