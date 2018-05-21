CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A woman has died after being shot on a street in North Carolina’s largest city.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release they were called around 4 a.m. Monday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said officers are looking for the shooter. Wallace says investigators think the woman and the shooter knew each other.

Her name has not been released while relatives are notified.

There was no word yet on a possible motive.