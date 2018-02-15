YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged after an employee at an optometry office that leases office space from Walmart was fatally shot in the store’s parking lot.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that 37-year-old Jean Bryant was shot Thursday.

Authorities say 34-year-old Cindy N. Bryant was taken into custody and charged with several offenses including first-degree murder. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shawn Kekoa-Dearhart wrote in a news release that Cindy abducted Jean from her work area, and they both ended up being in the front area of the Walmart parking lot, near the main entrances.

Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs called it a “personal relationship kind of dispute.”