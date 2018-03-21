SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a woman has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and three people are under arrest.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh says the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

State police say a helicopter aided in the search for the suspects.

No names were released and police did not immediately say what led to the shooting or what charges the suspects face.