PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman picking up a child at a Virginia elementary school was hit by a bullet.
Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Cherise Newsome told WVEC-TV that Douglass Park Elementary School remained on modified lockdown late Monday, following the shooting, as staff and students were on campus for after-school programs. Emergency dispatchers had received a call about the shooting around 4:30 p.m.
The woman hasn’t been identified, but the station described her as a parent of a student. She was hospitalized, and Portsmouth police Detective Misty Holley says the extent of her injuries is unclear.
Further details haven’t been released.
___
Information from: WVEC-TV, http://www.wvec.com/