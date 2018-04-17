KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the person who opened fire outside a Kansas City home, killing a woman as she slept inside.
Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Kindrea Brown. Investigators don’t believe Brown was the intended target of the early Saturday shooting. Her mother, Janet Brown, said she realized something was wrong when she couldn’t awaken her daughter so she could get her ready for her job sorting packages at UPS.
Kindrea Brown also she was taking community college classes and wanted to become a physical therapist.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police homicide unit or a tips hotline.
