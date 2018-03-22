WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a woman was sexually assaulted and found clinging to a ledge in the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C.

A Metropolitan police report says the suspect entered her vehicle, produced a handgun and sexually assaulted her Tuesday.

Police say the assailant forced her to drive to a road near Anacostia Park before taking the car.

U.S. Park Police Sgt. James Dingeldein tells news outlets the woman called 911 and said she was being chased, had no clothes on and jumped into the Anacostia River.

Dingeldein says she was found in the river, clinging to a concrete ledge at the shoreline. Park police retrieved her, wrapped her in a blanket and placed her in a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance.

Police are looking for the suspect and the car.