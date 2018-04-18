CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A woman already serving life in prison for killing a Michigan man has pleading guilty to murder in the strangulation death of her husband at their northwestern Indiana home.

Kelly M. Cochran entered the plea Wednesday in the Feb. 20, 2016, death of Jason Cochran at their Hobart home. Under a plea agreement, the 35-year-old woman will receive a 65-year sentence. She’s already serving a life sentence for the 2014 killing of Chris Regan in Iron River, Michigan.

Court documents say Kelly Cochran told investigators she killed her husband because he took “the only good thing” in her life in Regan’s death. Michigan prosecutors maintained she lured Regan to her home, where Jason Cochran shot Regan and then helped dismember him and hide his remains in the woods.