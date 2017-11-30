ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for killing her 66-year-old father.

Forty-year-old Lisa May Kearney of St. Cloud was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Kearney will get credit for the nearly two years she spent locked up since her arrest in January 2016.

Kearney was accused of fatally bludgeoning her father, Jerry Schilling, with a mallet while he slept. She took his wallet and keys and flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where she was later arrested.

Defense attorney Steven Bergeson argued that Kearney deserved a sentence of just over 23 years. Bergeson says his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that she’s sorry.

The St. Cloud Times reports Kearny did not speak during the hearing.