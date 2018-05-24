CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced has been sentenced to nine months in jail in New Hampshire for stealing over $100,000 from her 86-year-old mother-in-law and using the money to buy and renovate a home.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said 55-year-old Elizabeth Seibel, of Austin, Texas, had power of attorney for her mother-in-law from October 2013 to May 2015. The Conway Police Department investigated Seibel.

Seibel was sentenced Wednesday in Carroll Superior Court on one count of financial exploitation of an elder adult and two felony theft counts. She was convicted following a trial in March.

She could face a longer term of up to a year in jail and two to five years in prison. That was suspended on condition of good behavior and paying the money back.