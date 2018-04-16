ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 41-year-old woman who robbed three Alaska banks has been sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.

Jennifer Marie Trengove in August pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery.

She robbed three branches of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union between May 24 and May 26.

Each time she walked up to a teller and presented a note demanding money. Police concluded she was not armed.

U.S. District Court Judge Tim Burgess at sentencing said Trengove had a long history of serious crimes, including a 2012 federal conviction for bank robbery in Oregon.

He said multiple treatment programs for substance abuse and mental health issues had not stopped her from additional crimes to support her drug dependency and a lengthy sentence was necessary to protect the public.