WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a south-central Missouri homicide.
Lindsay DeBault, of St. James, was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the August 2016 killing of Keith Bridwell.
A probable cause statement says Debault told detectives she and co-defendant Michael Talley went to Bridwell’s home to rob him because he owed her money. She admits stealing from Bridwell after he was shot but says Talley shot the victim.
Talley, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, pleaded guilty earlier to the same charges as DeBault and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird