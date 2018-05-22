WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a south-central Missouri homicide.

Lindsay DeBault, of St. James, was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the August 2016 killing of Keith Bridwell.

A probable cause statement says Debault told detectives she and co-defendant Michael Talley went to Bridwell’s home to rob him because he owed her money. She admits stealing from Bridwell after he was shot but says Talley shot the victim.

Talley, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, pleaded guilty earlier to the same charges as DeBault and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years.