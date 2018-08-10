PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who killed a friend who had given her a place to stay at his Portland apartment has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paris McConville was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and assault in the strangling and stabbing of 35-year-old Ryan Thompson in August 2017.

Investigators say McConville moved Thompson’s body into a bathtub, bound his hands with packing tape and later reported the crime to police.

Prosecutors are unsure why McConville killed Thompson, but the two had been friends for 10 years and Thompson had recently invited McConville to live with him.

Although it was first reported that McConville was a man authorities later said she was a transgender woman.

McConville told police she was acting in self-defense but struggled Thursday to explain why she killed him.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com