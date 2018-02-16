BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A third person charged in connection with a fatal assault at a Vermont homeless encampment has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Burlington Free Press reports 31-year-old Amber Dennis was sentenced Thursday in Burlington to seven years and three months to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. Dennis and four others had been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal 2016 beating of 38-year-old Amos Beede.

Police say Beede was attacked as a result of a feud between two homeless camps in Burlington.

An attorney for Dennis says his client is sorry and accepts responsibility for her actions.

Cases are pending for two other co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com