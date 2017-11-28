BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a fatal assault at a Vermont homeless encampment.

The Burlington Free Press reports 24-year-old Myia Barber, of North Ferrisburgh, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison. Barber had previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Amos Beede, who died several days after the attack in May 2016.

Police say Beede was attacked as a result of a feud between two homeless camps in Burlington.

Barber apologized to Beede’s family.

Cases are pending for three other co-defendants who have all pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. A fifth person pleaded guilty to aggravated assault earlier this year and is serving a five-year sentence.

