BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a fatal assault at a Vermont homeless encampment.
The Burlington Free Press reports 24-year-old Myia Barber, of North Ferrisburgh, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison. Barber had previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Amos Beede, who died several days after the attack in May 2016.
Police say Beede was attacked as a result of a feud between two homeless camps in Burlington.
Barber apologized to Beede’s family.
Cases are pending for three other co-defendants who have all pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. A fifth person pleaded guilty to aggravated assault earlier this year and is serving a five-year sentence.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com