KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole for participating in a $4.3 million heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sabrena Lynn Morgan, of Kearney, was sentenced Tuesday. She is one of 21 people who have pleaded guilty to distributing the drugs in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Morgan admitted she received the meth from suppliers and gave it to others to distribute.
The drug ring sold more than $4.3 million in meth and heroin between 2010 and 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
Morgan also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after officers found a pink pump-action shotgun at her home.