BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman involved in a 1983 burglary that left a 92-year-old World War I veteran dead has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.
Fifty-one-year-old Saundra Adams of Buffalo was sentenced Monday to seven to 21 years in prison. Adams had pleaded guilty in September to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Edmund Schreiber.
Erie County prosecutors say Adams was 17 when she and at least one other person broke into Schreiber’s home on the night of June 23, 1983, looking for money. Schreiber’s hands were tied and he was strangled with several of his neckties
Investigators say DNA found on some of the neckties and fingerprints collected from a dresser in the bedroom linked Adams to the killing.
