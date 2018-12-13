BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former employee at a southwestern Idaho school who texted inappropriate photos to a then-13-year-old student must serve at least five days in jail.

The Idaho Statesman reports 34-year-old Melissa Whiteley pleaded guilty to disseminating harmful material to a minor and was sentenced Wednesday.

A second charge of enticing a child was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Magistrate Judge Theresa Gardunia ordered Whiteley to serve two years of supervised probation and 30 days in jail, but 25 days could be served through work release from jail.

Whiteley was an office manager at Kuna Middle School when she first began interacting with the child.

The boy’s mother claimed in a lawsuit against the Kuna School District that Whiteley began texting her child, “including nude photos,” in 2017. The lawsuit has since been dismissed and there was no settlement.

