PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she admitted that she participated in a home-invasion robbery that left a man dead three years ago.

McDonald County authorities say 49-year-old Tomi Jo Stanley pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in the 2014 death of Rodney Frederick near Jane. A second-degree murder charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

The Joplin Globe reports Stanley and three others tried to rob Frederick of marijuana. Stanley didn’t go into Frederick’s home but a co-defendant said the robbery was her idea.

Frederick was shot and killed by Carl Jackson, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced last year to life in prison without parole. Two other men have been convicted and sentenced in the case.

